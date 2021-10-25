‘Boji Scare’ approaches final weekend of operations for 2021 season

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – The 2nd annual ‘Boji Scare’ is gearing up for its final week of operations. The haunted layover of Arnolds Park Amusement Park offers 3 mazes, live actors, and spooky activities for thrill seekers. Park officials have noticed similar crowd sizes attending the Friday and Saturday nights this month, compared to Boji Scare’s inaugural year. And, the demand is a welcomed addition to Arnolds Park’s record-setting summer season.

“We’ve had some returning guests that came, you know, in the past couple of weeks. It’s even changed a little bit different for them, and the big thing is people move around so it’s not always the same. We have different characters every week, we have different spots every week, so even if you do keep returning, you do have a great experience every time,” said Attraction Supervisor Tristan Fassler.

Halloween will mark the final day for Arnolds Park in 2021, with the 2022 summer season beginning Memorial Day Weekend.