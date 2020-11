SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the pandemic continues Heartland Counseling Services Inc., is seeing an influx of clients.

"This year has been a roller coaster for sure. We've seen a large increase in cases and then a dip. I think when people we're feeling a little more comfortable and it seems like now we're having a spike again of people seeking services," Jennifer Jackson, the Executive Director of Heartland Counseling Services, said.