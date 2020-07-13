Boil advisory lifted for portion of Aurelia, Iowa

AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Aurelia, Iowa announced on Sunday that the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The City’s Facebook post said that the problem has been resolved and the bacterial samples were satisfactory, which means it contained no bacteria.

“It is no longer necessary to boil your water before use. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.” From the City of Aurelia, Iowa

On Friday, the City said an emergency water leak was reported and residents on the east side of Main Street were out of water.

Latest Stories