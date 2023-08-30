ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to water issues in Onawa, residents are under a boil advisory.
Starting at 1 p.m. water will be made available to residents at the 6th Street city shop across from the cemetery.
During a boil-advisory, the following steps are recommended
- Throwing away items made with tap water during the day the boil advisory was issued. Such items include uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes.
- Keeping boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Not swallowing water while showering or bathing
- providing bets with boiled water after cooling.
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.
- Using only boiled water to treat injuries.