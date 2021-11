SOLDIER, Iowa (KCAU) — A water boil advisory has been issued for Soldier, Iowa.

Officials said the advisory is until later Monday afternoon.

The advisory was issued due to scheduled maintenance on two fire hydrants.

The loss of pressure is expected to last three hours.

During a boil advisory, people are asked to boil water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming. For more information about what to do during a boil advisory, click here.