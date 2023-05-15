QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for Quimby, Iowa due to potential bacterial contamination.

According to a release from the City of Quimby, their water system lost pressure on Monday during a water repair and there is the possibility water may be contaminated.

They are recommending that residents of Quimby boil their water before drinking or cooking or use an alternate source of water.

They are actively working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the issue.

The city said that they will issue a notice when the advisory is lifted.

During a boiled advisory, residents are asked to not consume water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled. Bottled water can also be used. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Officials recommend these additional steps.