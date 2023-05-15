QUIMBY, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for Quimby, Iowa due to potential bacterial contamination.
According to a release from the City of Quimby, their water system lost pressure on Monday during a water repair and there is the possibility water may be contaminated.
They are recommending that residents of Quimby boil their water before drinking or cooking or use an alternate source of water.
They are actively working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the issue.
The city said that they will issue a notice when the advisory is lifted.
During a boiled advisory, residents are asked to not consume water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled. Bottled water can also be used. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.
Officials recommend these additional steps.
- Throwing away items made with tap water during the day the boil advisory was issued. Such items include uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes.
- Keeping boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Not swallowing water while showering or bathing
- providing bets with boiled water after cooling.
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.
- Using only boiled water to treat injuries.