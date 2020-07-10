Boil advisory issued for portion of Aurelia, Iowa

AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Aurelia, Iowa has issued a boil advisory for its residents on the east side of Main Street.

According to the City’s Facebook Page, an emergency water leak was reported on Friday.

The City said due to the water leak, residents on the east side of Main Street will potentially be out of water.

The crews are on-site currently and water will be turned back on as soon as possible.

The boil advisory will be in effect for the residents in that portion of Aurelia, which is located in Cherokee County, until further notice.

