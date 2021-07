STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Storm Lake has issued a boil advisory effective Monday due to a watermain break.

According to a release, residents are being asked to not use any water for tasks such as cooking and drinking. Anyone who wishes to use water will need to boil it for a full minute or more and let it cool before use.

Bottled water is an acceptable substitute during the boil advisory.

Crews are working to fix the valves and hope to have the advisory lifted as soon as possible.