Boil advisory issued for Missouri Valley, Iowa

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been placed in Missouri Valley, Iowa, early Tuesday morning.

The Harrison County Emergency Management said in a release that it learned that Missouri Valley had a water main break Monday at 10 p.m. The water main break affected all residents within the city limits.

Officials say that People Service was performing maintenance on the city’s water tower and water pressure was lost. With the loss of pressure, a boil advisory has been issued for Missouri Valley residents until further notice.

During a boiled advisory, residents are asked to not consume water without boiling it first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled. Bottled water can also be used. The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

Officials recommend the following other following steps.

Throwing away items made with tap water during the day the boil advisory was issued. Such items include uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes.

Keeping boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.

Not swallowing water while showering or bathing

providing bets with boiled water after cooling.

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.

Using only boiled water to treat injuries.

Harrison County residents can get updates through the Harrison County Emergency Management Facebook page.