IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for Ida Gove.

The City of Ida Grove announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that the city will be under a boil advisory effective immediately.

During a boil advisory, water should be boiled first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled.

Bottled water can also be used as a substitute.

The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Other steps to take during a boil advisory can be found below.