IDA GROVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A boil advisory has been issued for Ida Gove.
The City of Ida Grove announced on Facebook Tuesday morning that the city will be under a boil advisory effective immediately.
During a boil advisory, water should be boiled first. Water should be brought to a rolling boil, left for a minute, and then cooled.
Bottled water can also be used as a substitute.
The boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation.
Other steps to take during a boil advisory can be found below.
- Throwing away items made with tap water during the day the boil advisory was issued. Such items include uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes.
- Keeping boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking.
- Not swallowing water while showering or bathing
- providing bets with boiled water after cooling.
- Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiled or bottled water.
- Using only boiled water to treat injuries.