EMERSON, Iowa (KCAU) — The village of Emerson is under a boil advisory.

City officials said the advisory is due to a water main break.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during a boil advisory, people should use boiled water or bottled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

When boiling, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute and let cool before use. Even if water is filtered, water should be boiled.

