WAHPETON, Iowa (KCAU) – A temporary boil advisory has been issued in a section of Wahpeton.

According to Dickinson County Emergency Management, due to construction in the area of City Hall to Gull Point State Park, residents will be in a boil advisory through Thursday morning.

This areas includes: Lakeside Ave. from City Hall to Cove St., Harpen St., Newport. St., Waska Dr., Inwan St, Iowa Ave. and Arrowhead St.