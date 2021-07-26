Body recovered from Missouri River identified

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have identified the remains of a man that were recovered from the Missouri River on Friday.

The Sioux City police identified the individual as Timmy Nawana, 32, of Sioux City.

The police said that a person was seen walking across the train bridge connecting Sioux City to South Sioux City on July 20 around 12:04 p.m.

Police said a witness saw the person falling into the river near the Iowa side, saying it is unclear whether the person fell or jumped off the bridge. Sioux City Fire Rescue and South Sioux City Fire Department scrambled to search the river but couldn’t find anyone.

Around 9:30 a.m. on July 23, a boater discovered Nawana’s body floating in the river about a mile north of the Dakota City, Nebraska, boat ramp. Sioux City Fire Rescue recovered Nawana’s body and said it matched the description of the person seen falling from the bridge on July 20.