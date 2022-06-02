MODALE, Iowa (KCAU) – A body has been recovered from the Missouri River after a boat sank.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the body of a missing boater was recovered from the Missouri River around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha, was identified as the victim who was missing from a boat that sank on May 29. Her body was recovered from the river south of the sinking location.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said. Agencies involved included the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Emergency Management, Shelby County Emergency Management, U.S. Wildlife Services, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Blair Police, Blair Fire and Rescue, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management, Southwest Iowa Dive Team, Yutan Dive Team, Boji Tow and Recovery, Mondamin Fire and Rescue, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue, CHI Medical Examiner, Mark Long Towing, Arrow Towing, Harrison County Incident Management Team, Missouri Valley Police, Fire, and Rescue, Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1, Nebraska Pilots Association, Logan Fire and Rescue, Modale Fire and Rescue, Little Sioux Fire and Rescue, Harrison County Roads, and the Coast Guard.