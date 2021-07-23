Body recovered from Missouri River matches description of person seen jumping Tuesday, Sioux City officials say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Officials said the body recovered from the Missouri River matches that of the person seen jumping in the river Tuesday.

Sioux City Assistant Fire Chief Dan Cougill told KCAU 9 that a boater spotted a person in the river about a mile north of the Dakota City boat ramp. The boater stayed with the floating body until Sioux City Fire Rescue arrived and recovered the body.

The body has been taken to the morgue.

They said that the body they recovered matches the description seen jumping from the train bridge Tuesday.

They’ve identified the person but are currently withholding the name, but did say the body was that of of a 31-year-old man.

PREVIOUS: Sioux City officials said a body has been recovered from the Missouri River.

On Tuesday, authorities were looking for a man who was seen jumping into the river from the train bridge over the Missouri River. Rescue crews were unable to find the individual. All that was recovered was a pair of tennis shoes from the water near the Highway 20 bridge.

Officials have not said if the body recovered Friday is related to Tuesday’s incident.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 News has a crew on the scene and will update as we learn more.