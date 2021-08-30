Body of pick-up driver identified after Missouri River recovery

Sioux City, Iowa (KCAU) — The remains of the person whose pick-up went into the Missouri River Saturday night have been identified.

The Sioux City Police Department identified them as Gerald Reed, 69, of Smithland.

Saturday at 10:27 p.m., The Sioux City police received a report of a pick-up that lost control while traveling south on Interstate 29.

Officers responded to the scene, but the vehicle was fully submerged. Sioux City Fire Rescue along with Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 Dive Team attempted to retrieve the vehicle from the river but were unsuccessful during the overnight hours.

On Sunday, they resume recovery efforts and divers were able to find the pick-up at 11:21 a.m.

The incident is still under investigation, but police said that weather appears to be a factor, saying it happened during heavy rain.