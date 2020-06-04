Breaking News
Body pulled from mouth of Perry Creek near Anderson Dance Pavilion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have pulled a body from an outcove near the Anderson Dance Pavilion in Sioux City Thursday afternoon.

Andrew Dutler with the Sioux City Police Department said civilians walking by the bridge thought they saw a body in the outcove leading to the Missouri River.

Authorities arrived on the scene and found a deceased black male. The identity is not known currently.

The body has been taken to the coroner for autopsy, and police said they do not suspect any foul play was involved.

An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities will release more information when it becomes available.

