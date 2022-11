DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg told KCAU 9 that Dakota City employees were working at the docks when they discovered a body. The sheriff’s office was called around 2:30 p.m. and helped pull the body out of the river.

The body was identified as Kyle Bottorff, 26, Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9. Bottorff was reported missing on September 28.