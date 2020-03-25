Body of missing Storm Lake woman identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The body of a Storm Lake woman that was found Sunday has been positively identified.

Sunday, Lincoln Police were called to Wilderness Park in Lancaster County, Nebraska on the report of a body found in a wooded area around 11.30 a.m.

Officers were joined on the scene by Lincoln Fire and Rescue and found an unidentified adult woman deceased at that location.

Officials said an autopsy confirmed that the identity of the woman to be Justine Miller, 36 years old, of Storm Lake.

Fritz Miller, Justine Miller’s cousin, told KCAU 9 that Miller went missing from a Lincoln shelter in November of 2019.

The cause of Miller’s death is unknown and pending final autopsy findings. There are no indications of foul play at this time, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

A statement form the Help Find Justine Miller Facebook page is below.

The post reads:

“It is with a heavy heart to inform you Justine was found on Sunday, March 22nd at the Wilderness Park in Lincoln NE. The preliminary autopsy indicated that the cause of death was from hypothermia. We sincerely thank everyone for their love, support and prayers through this difficult time in our lives.We are heart broken and will forever miss our sweet, kind, Justine.

Please continue to pray for comfort for the family.

We love you all.” Help Find Justine Miller Facebook Page

Latest Stories