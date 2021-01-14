Body of missing Mapleton man found

A photo of Bruce Vanmatre, 54, who went missing in the Iowa town of Mapleton in mid-December

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – The body of a man from Mapleton, Iowa, who was reported missing since mid-December, has been found.

According to Mapleton Mayor Brent Streck, authorities received a call from a resident Wednesday around 4 p.m. saying they found a body in their backyard. Police and ambulance responded to the scene, finding a body partially covered in a snow bank. Authorities said the warmer temperatures melted the snow enough to make him visible.

The Iowa DCI and the Monona County Medical Examiner the body was positively identified as Bruce Vanmatre, 54.

Vanmatre had been missing since early December when a home health service showed up for their normal appointment.

His body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Office for an autopsy. An investigation is ongoing.