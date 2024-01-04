SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — The body of a man who was last seen on Dec. 23 has been found in Sergeant Bluff, authorities said.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department confirmed to KCAU 9 that Dau Deng Ador, 20, of Sioux City, was found dead Thursday.

The Sioux City Police Department asked the public for help in locating Dau on Dec. 28. At the time, they said he was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 23, outside of his residence in the 700 block of 6th Street.

KCUA 9 reached out to the Sergeant Bluff police chief for details but did not receive a response.