Body found on rural Emmet County road, authorities seeking information

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are saying there is no danger to the public after a body was found on the side of the road in rural Emmet County over the weekend.

According to the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified that the body was lying on the west side of the road, about five miles northeast of Estherville Saturday at 8:14 a.m.

Working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, authorities determined identified the body as that of David McDowell, 20, of Estherville.

The Iowa State Office of Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, but no cause of death has yet been released.

Sheriff Mike Martens advised that the public is not in any immediate danger and it’s considered an isolated incident.

A joint investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Emeet County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Estherville Police Department, and Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asking the public that if they have any information about the incident to contact the sheriff’s office at 712-362-2639.