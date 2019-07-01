Body found of missing 19-year-old from Emmetsburg

The cause of death was due to drowning and no foul play is suspected.

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – The body of a missing 19-year -old from Emmetsburg has been found after being missing for nearly a week.

Colton Johnson was reported missing by family during the morning of June, according to the Emmetsburg Police Department.

Searches by ground, air and water. On Friday, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found a vehicle submerged in Five Island Lake. Authorities called for the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Underwater Search & Rescue Team in to assist in the recovery.

The police said that a body was found in the vehicle and the State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body as that of Johnson. The cause of death was due to drowning and no foul play is suspected according to the Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary report.

The Emmetsburg Police Department, Palo Alto County Sheriffs Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are continuing to investigate the incident through a joint investigation.