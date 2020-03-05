Body found in the Iowa River is believed to be a missing Sioux City teen

NEAR IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A body that was pulled on Tuesday from the Iowa River near Iowa City is believed to be of a Sioux City native and University of Iowa student.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday around 1 p.m., deputies located a body in the Iowa River near 4745 Sand Road SE.

It is about two miles north of Hills, a small town south of Iowa City.

Authorities said the Johnson County Medical Examiner took the body to the University of Iowa Hospital for an autopsy and positive identification.

Since the November 13, 2019 disappearance of the University of Iowa student, David Le, 19, of Sioux City, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that they have continued its search efforts.

Officials said the body that was recovered did have an ID that belonged to Le, however, the body has not been positively identified at this time.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released when it is available.