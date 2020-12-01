Body found in Sioux City apartment ruled as homicide

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is investigating a dead body found in an apartment on Tuesday.

According to authorities, officers were notified of a dead person in an apartment at 2601 Douglas Street on December 1 around 4 a.m. Authorities said the body appeared to be deceased and had signs of blunt force trauma.

Officials said the apartment where the body was found appears to have been used by transients as a flop house, and the incident does not appear to be connected to the Blackbird homicide that occurred on November 1 at the apartment complex.

Authorities are ruling the incident as a homicide. The name of the deceased person has not been released at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing