Body found in Missouri River, Monona County officials say

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A body was found in the Missouri River over the weekend.

Authorities received a 911 call Sunday at 12:56 p.m. where a fisherman reported finding a body in the Missouri River north of the Highway 175 bridge, according to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office. The caller said the body was near the Ivy Island wildlife area on the river on the Iowa side.

Ivy Island Wildlife Management Area, Photo Courtesy of Iowa DNR

Authorities recovered the body from the river with a rescue boat. They said the body appeared to have been in the river for some time.

The Monona County Sheriff’s Office has asked area law enforcement agencies to check their missing person’s reports and forward any possible matches of the body’s general description to them.

The body was transferred to the coroner’s office in Sioux City for an autopsy and possible identification.

The Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur, Nebraska Fire and Rescue, Burgess Health Center Ambulance, Monona County Coroner’s Office, and St. Luke’s Pathology department assisted the Monona County Sheriff’s Office.