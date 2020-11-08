Body found in ditch east of Brandon; Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigating

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious, unattended death.

Authorities say around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, a Minnehaha County Deputy reported a fire in a ditch east of Brandon before discovering a body in the area as well.

The deceased person has not yet been identified as of 8:45 a.m., according to Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

“About 5:17 this morning Minnehaha County deputy was on patrol east of Brandon on 261st street, observed a fire in the ditch, obviously a lot of wind right now, and the fire department came, as well. And the deputy discovered a body in the ditch. Right now, we’re treating it as a suspicious death,” Sheriff Milstead said.

Our sister station, KELOLAND News, was on the scene, and we may have updates on this story this week.