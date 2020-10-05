Body found in burning vehicle near Ireton identified

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) – The body found in a burning vehicle near Ireton, Iowa, has been identified.

On Friday night, the Sioux County Sheriff’s office discovered a body inside of a burning vehicle parked in a cornfield.

Officials have identified the man found inside of the vehicle as Rudolph Martinez, 78, of Hawarden, Iowa.

According to a press release, officials determined Martinez most likely had a medical incident, so he left the roadway and stopped in a chopped cornfield. The field and the vehicle started on fire while Martinez was inside the vehicle.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected at this time.