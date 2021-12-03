Body found in Big Sioux River in August identified

A body was recovered from the Big Sioux River by Sioux City officials on August 21, 2021.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police have identified a body found in August in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department stated in a release that they responded to a report of a body being found in the Big Sioux River on August 21 at 6:05 p.m.

The State Crime Lab assisted the police, using DNA to make a positive identification. The lab notified the department on December 2 that the person was identified as Franky Muritok, 24, of Sioux City.

Muritok had been reported missing on August 15 after he had left to take his dog for a walk and did not return home. His dog was located tied up next to the river.

Police said that there is currently no indication of foul play, saying his death appears to be accidental.

The police department said they wanted to express sympathies to Muritok’s family for their loss