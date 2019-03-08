Body found after structure fire in rural Hartington, Nebraska

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) - A person is dead after a fire broke out Thursday in rural Hartington, Nebraska.

The Nebraska Fire Marshall's Office told KCAU 9 that the Coleridge Fire Department were called Thursday at 1:57 p.m. to a structure fire at 55994 876 Road, about 6 miles southwest of Hartington.

The Coleridge, Hartington, and Belden Fire Departments responded to the fire as did the Cedar County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management.

There was one person occupying the structure that died. The identity is being withheld pending an autopsy.

The structure was considered a total loss.

The fire is under investigation by the Nebraska Fire Marshal with assistance from the Cedar County Attorney's Office and Sheriff's Office.