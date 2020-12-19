Body discovered in Friday night Plymouth County ditch fire

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KCAU) – Emergency crews responded to a 911 call about a ditch fire on Friday night in Plymouth County.

Around 11:16 p.m., Akron Fire and Ambulance and the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a ditch fire that involved a vehicle at 25133 Highway 12, Westfield, Iowa.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, it was determined there was a deceased person inside the vehicle.

Investigators determined this was a one-vehicle crash that happened when the vehicle was heading north on Highway 12 and entered the east ditch when the driver lost control. The vehicle hit a tree before coming to a rest and started on fire along with the ditch.

Officials said due to the fire, the deceased person could not be identified, and the remains have been taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny.

Iowa State Patrol, Rexwinkel Funeral Home, and Stockton Towing assisted investigators.