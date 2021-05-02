Body cam footage released from Thursday arrest at Sioux City Perkins

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officials have released body camera footage of an arrest made in Perkins early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, around 2:13 a.m. Thursday, Sioux City police officers responded to a complaint of an intoxicated woman at Perkins Family Restaurant at 501 Gordon Drive.

Officials said that John Wright Jr., 28, of Sioux City, interjected himself into the situation and disrupted the conversation that law enforcement was having with staff and the complainant. The complainant and an employee moved Wright away from the officers.

The woman who was complained about was asked to leave, and she complied and left the restaurant. After the woman left, an officer was trying to collect more information for the report. The officer was concerned with how Wright was acting towards restaurant staff, and Wright was told to be “nice.”

The press release continues on to say that Wright became agitated and started being more provocative in his conduct. Officials ask him to stop acting this way, or he would need to leave. Wright continued to be loud and disruptive.

The manager of the restaurant asked Wright to be ordered to leave or be arrested. Wright refused those commands, and he resisted when officers went to arrest him. An officer displayed a taser during the arrest.

Officials said showing the taser is a “method to dissuade Wright from active aggression and to overcome his active resistance to his arrest.”

Wright was charged with trespassing, interference with official acts, and failure to comply with orders of a peace officer.

Body camera footage from the three officers primarily involved in the incident has been released.

Body Camera Footage Available Below:

Full Press Release Available Below: