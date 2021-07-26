Bobcat spotted at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When you think of wildlife in Sioux City, you’re probably familiar with turkeys, deer, and the occasional racoon, but a less familiar creature was spotted.

Denisse Camarena, an intern, spotted a bobcat at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center while on her way to work.

The center said on their Facebook page the bobcat might have been hunting small rodents or birds because Camarena saw the wildcat carrying something in its mouth.

Bobcats are just one of three wildcat species that are found in Iowa, besides lynx and mountain lions.