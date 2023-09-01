SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The 2023 local election is still months away but Sioux City residents now know whose names will be on the ballot.

The deadline to file for Sioux City Mayor and City Council was 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Incumbent Mayor Bob Scott will run unopposed for his 5th term after no challengers came forward.

Meanwhile, there are 3 candidates for a single council seat. Incumbent Julie Schoenherr will face challengers Tricia Frederick and Tom Murphy, neither of whom has held public office before.

The general election is Tuesday, November 7.