Bob Roe’s Point After holds drive-in movie

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The novel coronavirus has closed theatres from coast to coast, moving most movie watching to the couch.

A local sports bar is giving folks another option.

Jumanji: Next level flickered on the screen outside Bob Roe’s Point After off Transit Avenue Thursday night.

With no price for admission, it was a free movie for the whole family to enjoy.

“I really had no idea that we would have this huge of a response. I was just thinking just get the kids out and when I was a kid drive-in movies were great, it would be a good way to social distance and I think the kids are just tired of being at home,” Terri Rexius with Bob Roe’s Point After said.

Managers hope to hold drive-in movies 3 times a week.

Latest Local Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories