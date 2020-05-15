Bob Roe’s Point After holds drive-in movie

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The novel coronavirus has closed theatres from coast to coast, moving most movie watching to the couch.
A local sports bar is giving folks another option.
Jumanji: Next level flickered on the screen outside Bob Roe’s Point After off Transit Avenue Thursday night.
With no price for admission, it was a free movie for the whole family to enjoy.
“I really had no idea that we would have this huge of a response. I was just thinking just get the kids out and when I was a kid drive-in movies were great, it would be a good way to social distance and I think the kids are just tired of being at home,” Terri Rexius with Bob Roe’s Point After said.
Managers hope to hold drive-in movies 3 times a week.
