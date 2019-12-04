Bob Roe’s Point After continues three decade tradition, hosting Christmas auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Long before Giving Tuesday was a thing, Sioux City businessman Bob Roe and his family have been giving back to the community.

The owner of Bob Roe’s Point After, first hosted a Christmas Auction for the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland, 35 years ago.

Tuesday night more than 200 items were on the auction block with proceeds staying local. The agency provides services to more than 1,000 kids who spend summers and after school at the club.

“They spend so much time collecting these items. They actually go out and get them from businesses on behalf of the Boys and Girls Club for us to auction off tonight. There’s a lot of labor and love put into making this event possible. We’re very fortunate that we do have a very caring community and all these businesses have really stepped up,” said Eldon Benson, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

If you missed this auction, Hard Rock Casino is hosting a second auction December 12th inside Anthem.