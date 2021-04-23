Bob Roe’s Point After canceling wing special due to shortage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Bad news for buffalo wing fans. A shortage is causing a Sioux City restaurant to cancel their classic Wings Wednesday special.

Bob Roe’s Point After manager Jeremy Houser said the restaurant is having trouble getting wings due to the shortage caused by a lack of product and a lack of supply chain labor, which means the price of getting wings has skyrocketed.

“The price right now is around $3.20 a pound, so it’s gone up over a dollar a pound from last year. Wednesday’s probably about 40 cases, and we can’t really get 40 in for the whole week now,” said Houser.

Houser said the shortage does not affect their other menu items, adding they hope to bring back their Wings Wednesday special sometime in June.