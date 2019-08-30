Boater safety is a high priority for officers during the holiday weekend

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU)- As many families begin to head out of town to celebrate Labor Day weekend, safety is a top concern for those who will be out on the water.

KCAU 9 spoke with to a South Dakota Games Fish and Parks on Friday. They are reminding everyone that if you are out on a boat this weekend, you will need to plan accordingly especially if you’re having more people on your boat than normal. Each person should have some form of floatation device available to them that is the correct size.

“Whether that’s life jackets, throwable devices, horns, all safety equipment. But we would like to emphasize that not only boats need it but kayakers, tubers, anyone out on the water,” Tony Stokely, a South Dakota Conservation officer, said.

Officers this weekend are not only keeping an eye on boaters but anyone out on the water especially those on the Missouri River.

In the state of South Dakota, there have been sixteen accidents and one fatality this year, according to officials.