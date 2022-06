MODALE, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have recovered a boat that sank in the Missouri River.

On Tuesday night, officials from Harrison County reported they recovered a boat that sank in the Missouri River on Sunday night.

In addition to the boat sinking, a woman was reported missing after the boat sank, and as of Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., she still hadn’t been found.

Harrison County emergency personnel are still investigating this incident.