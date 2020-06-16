Boat ramp temporarily closed at Chris Larsen Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park has been closed for maintenance and public safety reasons.

Sioux City has started sediment removal at the boat ramp at Chris Larsen Park. Before the opening of the boat ramp, the city removed 3,5000 cubic yards of sediment to make the ramp accessible.

Because of low water levels in the Missouri River, the ramp access has been limited. The river levels are close to winter water levels. City officials said it is necessary to remove additional sediment to make the ramp more accessible.

The contractor removing the sediment estimates the work to take five days. The removed sediment will be put in the park for dewatering and then be removed later. The ramp will be closed for public safety while work is being done.

Anyone with questions can call the Park Maintenance Field Office at 712-279-6886.

Latest Stories