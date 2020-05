SANTEE, Neb. (KCAU) – The boat ramp near Santee, Nebraska is closed, as of Friday.

In coordination with the Santee Sioux Tribe, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed boat ramp near Santee will be closed effective immediately.

The closure will remain in effect until May 27.

It will help local efforts in lowering the spread of COVID-19 within the local communities.