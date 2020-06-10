Boat passengers rescued after being unable to dock at Arnolds Park during thunderstorm

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews were able to rescue boat passengers after the boat they were on was unable to return to dock at Arnolds Park during a thunderstorm Tuesday night.

According to the Arnolds Park/Okoboji Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the front of the Arnolds Park Amusement Park to help remove passengers from the disabled boat, the Queen, Tuesday at 8:18 p.m. The Queen had lost power about 50 feet from the dock and was unable to return.

Due to a severe thunderstorm with high winds and lightning, the fire boat was unable to assist.

Officials prepared other rescue plans, including using an aerial fire truck to offload passengers. Crews ended up having passengers exit from a side door on the Queen as rescuers assisted passengers to shore. Most passengers entered the water up to waist-level. All eight passengers and three crew members were rescued safely. The rescue operation lasted about 15 minutes.

The captain of the Queen told officials said engine problems as well as high winds from the thunderstorm were the reason for being unable to dock.

Fire Chief Chris Yungbluth told KCAU 9 that the Queen was unable to dock and ended up near the shore by the dock. Any damage to the boat is unknown as of Tuesday night.

Arnolds Park employees, Arnolds Park Police Department, Okoboji Police Department and the Dickinson County EMA assisted at the scene.

Latest Stories