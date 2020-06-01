Boat club plans to rebuild, extend lease

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After flooding in 2019 caused the bank to collapse, the Missouri River Boat Club plans to rebuild and extend their lease with the city.

The Sioux City Council will vote on a resolution to amend the lease for property located in Riverside Park to the boat club.

The new agreement would extend the lease for two additional periods of eight years each, and suspend the 2020 lease payment.

TheMRBC has leased the grounds from the city since 1955.

