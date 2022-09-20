SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A contentious issue involving Iowa farmers was before the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors tuesday evening. Carbon capture pipelines!

No official action came out of the meeting, but supervisors did express their displeasure over a lack of local control concerning land use for the proposed pipelines.

Three companies want to build pipelines to move carbon dioxide captured from ethanol and other agricultural plants. The pipelines would cross 29 of Iowa’s 99 counties including several in Siouxland.

“The county itself has relatively little power because it’s all regulated through state and federal regulations, but anything that we can do through the conditional use process to protect citizens is something that the county would be interested in doing,” said Board Chair Keith Radig.

At issue is the use of eminent domain, a legal measure that allows private property to be taken for public use.