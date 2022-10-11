SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Summit Carbon Solutions has more questions to answer about their proposed pipeline project.

Tuesday’s Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting included an update on the project from two of Summit Carbon’s representatives.

As of October 5, 57% of Woodbury County landowners with property in the path of the proposed pipeline have entered easement agreements. The company’s aim is to begin the pipelines construction by at least next year.

However, Board Chairman, Keith Radig, said the proposed distance of the pipeline from landowners’ homes is the biggest concern to the board.

“I think anybody that has a pipeline company in their property 50 feet from their house is too close as well, because you know, your time to react and get away from a C02 gas cloud is too small if it’s only 50 feet away,” said Radig.

Radig hopes the board will have more answers from Summit Carbon about possibly pushing back the pipeline at future meetings.