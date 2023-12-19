SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to use 2024 Capitol Improvement Projects (CIP) funding to help pay for improvements on Frontage Road in Moville.

Moville city officials are proposing a 55/45 split with the county to pay for improvements and a widening of the road that runs parallel to U.S. Route 20. The county is expected to pitch in around $400,000 to the project.

Moville last asked for help with the project back in 2019. Several county residents previously appeared before the supervisors showing support for the partnership that could eventually expand the town’s economic base.

“Moville’s taken great steps forward, as far as their Frontage Road project,” Chairman Matthew Ung said. “They’re a growing community, they’re on Highway 20. The board recognizes that and we’ve allocated funds through Capitol Improvement Projects to borrow for funds to help cost share and that improvement, and appreciate all the work they’re doing out there.”

Since 2016, the city of Moville has added six new businesses to the street. The most recent additions include a new bank, along with plans for a medical clinic to be built and opened in 2024.