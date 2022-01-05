DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Plans for a massive jail expansion in Dakota County, Nebraska went before voters this evening.

No formal action was taken at tonight’s public session, but if the opinions shared are any indication of how Dakota County commissioners might vote, the project appears to be on solid ground.

Dakota County resident Larry Broadstead said, “As the community grows, there’s going to be more jail space that’s needed. And this looks like the perfect opportunity for me to look down the road and not drop this on our children and grandchildren to pay for it.”

Broadstead is one of dozens of Dakota County residents to back the long-awaited jail project at Wednesday’s public hearing. In fact, the nearly 3-hour session failed to produce any negative debate.

“You want them to build a prison somewhere outside Dakota COunty and miss out on all that good stuff that goes with it, that doesn’t make any sense,” said Michael O’Brien, another Dakota County resident.

The Dakota County Chief Deputy said that the $13.5 million expansion would mean more than 100 additional beds.

An agreement with the U.S. Marshalls service would help pay for the project, the per diem to temporarily house federal inmates would increase from $60 to $85 per day.

“The numbers for revenue conservatively configured by the county clerk was about a million dollars a year revenue for the county,” said Dakota County Chief Deputy Tim Decker. “So this is a good way for the county to have a revenue stream that is very unique because right now, we don’t need it, but the feds do and they are willing to pay for it and we sit in a perfect spot to do it.”

The expansion plans first were discussed a few months ago, but when questions arose concerning finances, three commission members voted against moving forward with the hiring of a project manager.

“It’s time that we trust their judgment and proceed with the jail expansion. We should all be pretty honored that our Dakota County has been presented with this opportunity. It’s not going to happen everywhere,” said Marguerite Cain, a resident of Homer, Nebraska.

“And I’m, just concerned why we’re dragging our feet right now and then going to spend a lot of money if we don’t do take the deal, and the feds have been honest with us the whole time,” said Dakota County resident Arlan Lien.

The board of commissioners will consider the public comments and could vote up or down on the project as early as the next meeting on Monday, January 10.