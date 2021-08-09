Board members discuss SCCSD Return to Learn plan for upcoming school year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Public Schools begin class in just a few weeks and school officials reviewed the district’s Return to Learn plan. COVID-19 mitigation is once again a concern for schools this year, as is addressing any lost learning from last year.

Board members tried to make clear Monday night was the meeting was strictly to discuss the current ESSER plan for the 2021-22 school year. Some of the main topics discussed were administering academic assessments to determine the educational level of students.

Students who may need extra help can turn tutoring and other resources, with board members saying these will be offered until the 2024 school year. Students falling behind a significant amount will be asked to join summer school.

“We will work together, and serve our kids together, that’s the goal, over the next weeks months and years,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman.

Other modifications to the new school year: if unvaccinated masks should worn indoors, parents are given the option to go virtual or in person, buildings will have limited visitor access, and teachers plan to reduce class sizing and allow for increased social distancing.

As of now, the district said they can’t enforce vaccinations.

“The SSCSD plans to expand the number of school based mental health therapists working in the buildings through a partnership with mental health agencies and providers, the guidance counselors will make contact with mental health therapists and request any additional supports for students.”

This Return to Learn plan still has to be approved by the Iowa Board of Education before it can be implemented by the school district.