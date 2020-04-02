Board game sales on the rise amid pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you need a break from the pandemic, think about playing a board game or two.

A Siouxland business KCAU 9 checked in with said you wouldn’t be alone.

Games King said they are seeing an increase in board game buying as folks look for things to keep busy and distracted.

“Lots of video games are also solitary. There are obviously exceptions, but if they don’t have a lot of computers it helps bring everyone to the table and play something together,” James King, owner of Games King said.

King also said they’re also offering gift certificates as well as providing online ways to join in on their weekly games of Magic: The Gathering.