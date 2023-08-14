SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor was found in a shopping cart in the Sioux City Target Saturday. KCAU 9 was told by authorities that the snake, measuring about 6 feet long was found in a cart in one of the cart corrals.

While the Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor isn’t illegal to own in the state of Iowa, it is not legal in Sioux City city limits, violating municipal code 7.01.010 covering dangerous animals.

Cindy Rarrit with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center told KCAU 9 that they are investigating how the snake got in the shopping cart whether it found its way to the cart or was placed in it.

Rarrit added that they named the snake Target, pronounced “tar-zhay.”

She said the owner has seven days to claim the snake. Otherwise, the center has set up for someone to claim the boa to take care of it.

The Columbian red-tailed boa constrictor is usually found in the Sonoran desert in Mexico through Central America and outlying islands, according to the Racine Zoo out of Wisconsin. They live an average of 20 years in the wild and 40 years under human care. Females are usually larger than the male, measuring out to 7-9 feet with the males measuring 6-8 feet. A full-grown female will usually weigh 20-30 pounds.

KCAU 9 reached out to Target for a statement but has not heard back at the time of publication